Chennai to have three early intervention centres to help disabled kids

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to establish three early intervention centres across the city to support children under the age of six who are at risk, or with disabilities and developmental delays.
The initiative, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.83 crore, aims to provide early diagnosis, and therapeutic support for infants with developmental delays, hearing/ visual impairments, and other medical needs, including physiotherapy.
The centres will be established at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Perambur (Zone 4), UPHC on CP Ramasamy Road (Zone 9), and UPHC in Thiruvanmiyur (Zone 13). The facilities will also support their families in fostering the children’s development, ensuring their well-being, and promoting their participation in family and community life.
Each early intervention centre will be equipped with Otoacoustic Emission (OAE) and Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) analysers, pure tone audiometers, and auditory steady-state response systems, all of which will aid in the early detection of hearing impairments.
In addition, the centre will also feature direct ophthalmoscopes for eye examinations, tools for speech intellectual, emotional, and behavioural assessments, as well as dental equipment. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation facilities will include parallel bars, wheelchairs, mirrors, and step ramps to support infant development. A dedicated play area with toys and sensory integration equipment will also be available at these centres.
The project budget includes Rs 73.44 lakh for hiring specialised medical professionals on a contract basis and Rs 1.09 crore for procuring advanced medical equipment and other items under the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. The initiative was part of the 2024-25 budget announcement by GCC Mayor R Priya.
Sources said currently, GCC has four Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSUs) in Chennai. However, only the Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) in Adyar is functioning in a fully-fledged manner. In other locations, though the necessary equipment are available, the required manpower is yet to be deployed.