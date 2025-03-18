Chennai to have three early intervention centres to help disabled kids

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to establish three early intervention centres across the city to support children under the age of six who are at risk, or with disabilities and developmental delays.

The initiative, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.83 crore, aims to provide early diagnosis, and therapeutic support for infants with developmental delays, hearing/ visual impairments, and other medical needs, including physiotherapy.

The centres will be established at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Perambur (Zone 4), UPHC on CP Ramasamy Road (Zone 9), and UPHC in Thiruvanmiyur (Zone 13). The facilities will also support their families in fostering the children’s development, ensuring their well-being, and promoting their participation in family and community life.

Each early intervention centre will be equipped with Otoacoustic Emission (OAE) and Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) analysers, pure tone audiometers, and auditory steady-state response systems, all of which will aid in the early detection of hearing impairments.