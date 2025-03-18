Dy CM Udhayanidhi inaugurates renovated GCC Park near MOP Vaishnav College

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renovated Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Park near MOP Vaishnav College for Women in Nungambakkam on Monday. The renovation, carried out under the Namakku Naame Thittam, was fully funded by the college at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh.

The upgraded park, spread over 11,500 sqft, features a dedicated children’s play area, an exercise zone for adults, a walking track, seating areas, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity for 35 people, a rainwater harvesting tank, separate restrooms for men and women, composting facilities for waste management, and 24-hour CCTV surveillance. The college has also committed to maintaining the park.

The Namakku Naame Thittam was launched by the state government to empower residents and institutions to implement public projects and take care of their maintenance.

As part of its environmental initiatives, the college has introduced a tree-planting programme where dignitaries, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, planted trees and received a ‘Tree Certificate’.

“The vision of the government, as envisioned in the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme, resonates closely with our own vision of environmental conservation and community stewardship,” said Dr Archna Prasad, principal of the college, adding “We are excited to see the park take shape as a green space in the city.”