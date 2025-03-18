Four decades of imparting inclusivity

One answer to this challenge that the school is looking at is to start a circle of support. “Wherever our students reside, in that locality, we are trying to form a friends group. At school, they have their peers as friends, but beyond that is what we are looking at. We have identified 24 students and are forming circles in their neighbourhood, sensitising the group,” adds the principal.

These initiatives and interactions help the students to expand their social connections, confidence, and independence, empowering them to navigate life beyond the school and write stories of success. “We want the kids to be independent in their thoughts, decisions and communication. And we are seeing students do that when they get placed as teachers in schools, in media, and start their own businesses, when they question us about trips and visits,” mentions Kalpana.

She adds that there is a lot to do in terms of breaking myths, accessibility, opportunities offered, and inclusion becoming a core foundation in society. “Chennai is comparatively a better city to live in in terms of accessibility. Now, we have low-floor buses, ramps at beaches, and voting booths. But there is still a long way to go and lots to do,” she concludes.