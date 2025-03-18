Infant hurt in e-bike fire dies, father still critical in Chennai

CHENNAI: The nine-month-old girl, who sustained burn injuries in the fire that spread from an e-scooter, died at the hospital on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Ezhilarasi. Police said the condition of her father, who also sustained burns, is still critical and that of her mother stable.

The Maduravoyal police said the scooter was plugged in for charging when the fire incident happened at 5.30 am on Sunday. After coming to know about the fire, the girl’s father, Gowthaman, an electric motor mechanic, took her in his arms and climbed up the stairs to the first floor where his parents were living. The father-daughter duo suffered burns while crossing the portico of the house, and the girl’s mother, Manju, suffered burns while climbing the stairs.

The police and fire department rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames, which had spread to the house’s entrance. All three were taken to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Police said the portico’s small size left Gowthaman with no way to escape through the main gate.