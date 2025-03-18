Puja, Party, And Prejudice

It’s Saturday evening, and you have two invites. Option one: your cousin’s engagement, where your mother has already picked out a silk sari and issued a warning — “You better not leave before the family picture.” Option two: a girls’ night out, where your friends have promised espresso martinis.

Here’s the dilemma: Pick the engagement, and you’re the good girl — the one who values family, traditions, and probably has a private Instagram account. Pick the night out, and suddenly, you’re that girl — the one your grandmother will dramatically pray for, the one distant uncles whisper about as they sip filter coffee, and, the one certain Chennai boys will never consider ‘wife material’.

Welcome to the great Chennai divide: ‘Scene Girls’ vs. ‘Family Girls.’ Where if you ask any Chennai girl, she’ll tell you — it’s never that black and white. Most of us are somewhere in between. One day, we’re in a silk sari at a family function, perfecting our namaskaram pose for pictures. The next, we’re at a bar, screaming the lyrics to Why This Kolaveri Di. We can wake up for temple visits and stay out for the last call. We can drink filter coffee at home and overpriced frappuccinos at a café. So why is it that women are always put into categories, while men get to be…just men?