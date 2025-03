CHENNAI: Chennai recorded a sharp rise in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels and witnessed localised air pollution hotspots this past winter, despite a stable citywide average, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The study, carried out from October 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, shows NO2 concentrations surging across the city, with Manali recording a dramatic 3.8-fold increase from October to December and Alandur doubling its levels over the same period.

Alongside this, Chennai’s seasonal PM2.5 average held at 36 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) — a modest 1.2% rise from the past three winters — yet specific areas saw significant pollution spikes, heightening health risks.

The CSE report, drawing from eight continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) and processed via USEPA methodology, reveals stark local variations. Velachery logged the highest daily PM2.5 peak at 193 µg/m³, while Alandur and Manali topped the list of polluted zones with seasonal averages of 47 µg/m³ each.

Winter PM2.5 levels at monitoring stations exceeded annual averages by 3-40%, with Arumbakkam, Royapuram and Perungudi jumping over 35% above their yearly norms. Alandur endured 14 days of ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) ratings, followed by Velachery with seven. The city’s peak PM2.5 day hit 119 µg/m³ on October 31, 2024, down 19% from past winters but still concerning.