Feeding the right choice

The world of baby food is a minefield of conflicting advice. One side swears by age-old traditions — ragi porridge, sprouted grains, and homemade ghee — while the other promotes modern nutrition trends like baby-led weaning and protein-packed purées. Enter Chef Shilarna Vaze, whose new book Baby Knows Best bridges this divide, offering Indian parents a fresh, practical approach to feeding their babies.

Shilarna’s journey began on Instagram when she was pregnant, sharing what she ate and how she introduced food to her daughter. As a chef, a mum, and someone deeply invested in nutrition, she found herself drawn to both traditional baby foods and the latest in holistic nutrition. But she noticed a gap — most baby food books were Western, focusing on butternut squash purées and freezer-friendly meals, which were at odds with Indian wisdom of soaking, sprouting, and fermenting. Her book brings the best of both worlds together, combining ancestral knowledge with practical, modern solutions.

With overwhelming amount of conflicting information on baby nutrition Shilarna acknowledges the real struggle. “Western baby food guides often emphasise things that aren’t realistic for Indian households, like feeding babies chicken liver or completely rejecting purées in favour of baby-led weaning. Meanwhile, traditional Indian weaning foods tend to be carb-heavy and lack nutrient density,” she says. Through Baby Knows Best, she wants to help parents reclaim the basics — simple home-cooked meals that are nutritious, practical, and adaptable to modern lifestyles.