Locked in the moment

We’ve all wondered how barely any pictures or juicy insider info have ever leaked from weddings like Virat-Anushka’s or Deepika-Ranveer’s. Do they confiscate phones at the entrance? Is there some secret celebrity wedding pact we don’t know about? And why should A-listers be the only ones who get privacy? What if you could have an event just as exclusive — no unflattering dance videos, no “accidental” Instagram lives, and no leaks of that carefully curated décor before you even see it?

If there’s one universal truth about modern events, it’s this — no matter how grand the wedding or exclusive the conference, there’s always that one person glued to their phone, scrolling away while the world happens around them. Enter Curate Event Management’s Peace Pouch, a simple yet game-changing innovation that locks away distractions while letting guests stay present. But as with any revolutionary idea, getting people to embrace it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

“The challenge we faced was the resistance from attendees — some guests were initially hesitant, worried about accessibility in case of emergencies. We had to provide a well-thought-out solution, like designated access points. Also, educating attendees about the concept of locking their phones for a distraction-free experience required clear communication and reassurance,” say Keerthana and DJ Naveen, the duo behind Curate. In terms of development, they explain, “Our thought process was pretty simple, to develop an easily accessible design for the pouch yet that cannot be opened easily by audience.”