Locked in the moment

We’ve all wondered how barely any pictures or juicy insider info have ever leaked from weddings like Virat-Anushka’s or Deepika-Ranveer’s. Do they confiscate phones at the entrance? Is there some secret celebrity wedding pact we don’t know about? And why should A-listers be the only ones who get privacy? What if you could have an event just as exclusive — no unflattering dance videos, no “accidental” Instagram lives, and no leaks of that carefully curated décor before you even see it?
If there’s one universal truth about modern events, it’s this — no matter how grand the wedding or exclusive the conference, there’s always that one person glued to their phone, scrolling away while the world happens around them. Enter Curate Event Management’s Peace Pouch, a simple yet game-changing innovation that locks away distractions while letting guests stay present. But as with any revolutionary idea, getting people to embrace it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.
“The challenge we faced was the resistance from attendees — some guests were initially hesitant, worried about accessibility in case of emergencies. We had to provide a well-thought-out solution, like designated access points. Also, educating attendees about the concept of locking their phones for a distraction-free experience required clear communication and reassurance,” say Keerthana and DJ Naveen, the duo behind Curate. In terms of development, they explain, “Our thought process was pretty simple, to develop an easily accessible design for the pouch yet that cannot be opened easily by audience.”
Of course, none of this works if guests don’t cooperate, and that’s where Curate’s team steps in. “The biggest challenge is to convince the guests to get their phones locked. Thanks to our team, who is well trained to explain politely and get the job done in quick pace. We also assure unlocking of the phone when they need to step out with our team right there at the exit,” they say. They’ve also found that working with event anchors to announce the process beforehand makes it feel like an organic part of the event rather than an inconvenience. “We work with anchors of the show hand in hand and get their help to make necessary announcements to the guests before we start locking the phones which makes the process feel mandatory for guests.”
So far, Peace Pouches have been a huge hit at VIP weddings and sangeets, where keeping event footage private is a priority. “We have so far used the Peace Pouches in VIP weddings, sangeet and the like and the peace that our clients have with respect to event footages circulating on media is immeasurable,” they say. But weddings are just the beginning. Curate is now looking at expanding into corporate events, global conferences, strategy summits, stand-up comedy shows, celebrity and high-profile events, mindfulness and wellness retreats, workshops and masterclasses, hackathons, and idea incubators. Essentially, anywhere guests need to be fully present — or where organisers want to keep things exclusive.
But like any good idea, the Peace Pouch isn’t static. “Change is the only constant in business. We are working on re-modelling the Peace Pouches to suit every need of different events. We have a few models in the pipeline to be tested and launched in upcoming months,” they reveal. The future of mobile-free events isn’t just about locking devices away — it’s about seamlessly integrating privacy and focus without making guests feel restricted.
If there’s one thing Keerthana and Naveen have learned, it’s that event management is as much about guest psychology as it is about logistics. “The biggest learning from implementing and developing Peace Pouches at events from an event management perspective is that seamless execution and guest psychology go hand in hand.” They break it down into key takeaways: “People resist giving up their phones, so the way we introduce and implement Peace Pouches can make or break acceptance. The check-in and check-out process must be fast, smooth, and secure to avoid long queues and frustration. Having a trained staff and an organised pouch distribution system is key to avoiding chaos. A well-planned retrieval process, emergency access points, and dedicated staff build confidence. The goal is to enhance engagement, not make guests feel restricted.”
At a time when phones feel like extensions of our hands, Peace Pouches prove that a little distance isn’t the end of the world — it might just make the experience better. Whether it’s a high-profile wedding, an intimate retreat, or a confidential boardroom discussion, sometimes the best memories are the ones you don’t need a screen for.