Chennai Metro conducts first trial run on Poonamallee stretch

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail’s much-anticipated trial run on the 3.5 km stretch between Mullaithottam and Poonamallee is set to take place on Thursday evening, marking a significant step towards the expansion of the city’s metro network.
According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, this trial run is the first phase of testing on the Poonamallee to Porur elevated corridor, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year. Once the initial trials between Mullaithottam and Poonamallee are completed, testing will extend to Porur.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the nine-kilometre stretch from Poonamallee to Porur, which comprises 10 stations, is expected to be inaugurated by December 2025. This section is part of Corridor 4, which spans 26.1 km from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass.
Chennai Metro’s ambitious Phase II expansion will cover a total of 118.9 km and feature 128 stations across three corridors: Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km), Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass (26.1 km), and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47.0 km).
After the Poonamallee to Porur section becomes operational, the next stretch—8 km from Porur to Kodambakkam Power House—is expected to open by June 2026. The entire Phase II project is slated for completion by December 2027.
“This expansion will significantly enhance Chennai’s public transport network, making commuting more efficient and accessible for residents,” said a CMRL official.