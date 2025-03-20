Chennai Metro conducts first trial run on Poonamallee stretch

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail’s much-anticipated trial run on the 3.5 km stretch between Mullaithottam and Poonamallee is set to take place on Thursday evening, marking a significant step towards the expansion of the city’s metro network.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, this trial run is the first phase of testing on the Poonamallee to Porur elevated corridor, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year. Once the initial trials between Mullaithottam and Poonamallee are completed, testing will extend to Porur.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the nine-kilometre stretch from Poonamallee to Porur, which comprises 10 stations, is expected to be inaugurated by December 2025. This section is part of Corridor 4, which spans 26.1 km from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass.