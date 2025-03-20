Excepts from a chosen life

There are two recurring types of posts that have been popping up all over my Twitter (oh, is anyone calling it X?) feed over the last few days, both dealing with love. One is a kind of argument. I didn’t try to follow it down the rabbithole to where it originated from, but essentially it looks like it’s between mostly combative, younger adults who say that friendships fill the void of not having romantic love, and those with more experience who insist that romance is its own sphere and that no measure of other kinds of love compensates for the absence of a partner.

The second is a text-based meme. It goes something like: “I have tasted romance. I have tasted ____ [something else – related or unrelated]. I recommend ____ [a hobby, a tangent, or in the case of food or money, always food or money].”

The astrologically-minded will say Venus is in retrograde, so is Mercury, and we’re flailing between eclipses, which is why this collective rankling towards and mooning about the subject of love is happening. I’ll guess I’ll take accept reason, and extend the discourse to more than 280 characters too.