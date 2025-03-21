Tamil Nadu youth speeding on stolen bike dies in accident

CHENNAI: A youth who stole a bike on Wednesday morning died on the same night after crashing the two-wheeler into a milestone on the side of the road at Thirupachur near Tiruvallur.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old M Arumugam of Ranipet. Tiruvallur Taluk police said Arumugam had six cases of bike thefts pending against him.

The police said the bike was stolen from Kadambathur on Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 9 pm while he was negotiating a curve. He died on the spot as he suffered multiple injuries.

Sources said it was a call from the youth’s brother on his mobile phone that helped the police identify him. Arumugam’s body was sent to a government hospital in Tiruvallur for postmortem.