Traffic restrictions in Chennai for IPL matchdays; buses barred on Wallajah Road

Motorists heading to the stadium should take Cathedral Road and RK Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai. The Marina Beach service road will provide parking facilities, with access to the stadium available through nearby subways.

Mini-buses, MTC buses, and special buses will not be allowed on Wallajah Road, and passenger drop-offs will be restricted to Swami Sivananda Salai, from where spectators can walk via Press Club Road.

Taxis, auto-rickshaws, and chauffeur-driven vehicles should use Anna Salai to reach Wallajah Road for stadium drop-offs, police said.

Additionally, there will be specific road diversions. Entry to Victoria Hostel Road will be allowed from Bharathi Salai, while access from Wallajah Road will be blocked. Bells Road will operate as a one-way street, permitting entry only from Bharathi Salai. Vehicles travelling from Ratna Café towards Kamarajar Salai via Bharathi Salai will be redirected at the Bells Road and Wallajah Salai junction.

The police have urged the public to use MRTS or metro services to reach the stadium.