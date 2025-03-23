Faulty lifts, crumbling stairs plague TNUHDB tenements

CHENNAI: It’s the same old story of neglect for hundreds of residents at Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Pulianthope and Vyasarpadi.

During a visit to two of the tenements­–K P Park in Pulianthope and TT Block in Vyasarpadi –TNIE found several lifts dysfunctional.

Spread across eight blocks with over 1,900 houses, the K P Park tenement has 28 lifts serving four 9-storey and four 11-storey buildings.

However, on Tuesday, at least 10 lifts were dysfunctional, forcing the elderly, persons with disabilities and families with children to wait for long hours to use the working lift or climb flights of stairs. Making matters worse was the wornout condition of the concrete staircases.

Last year, S Ganeshan (60) fell to his death in an elevator shaft at the K P Park tenement, and the memory of the incident continues to haunt the residents till today. Shanthi (name changed), a 30-year-old woman living in E Block, said, “We continue to live in constant fear as nothing has changed. Even the few working lifts make loud noises.”

In blocks like G, even though three out of four lifts were operational, TNIE found certain floors such as the 9th with lift buttons either broken or removed, making it impossible for the residents to stop the elevator. The lift operators also claimed that a few of the lifts do not have automatic rescue devices.

The situation is equally bad at the 13-storey TT Block in Vyasarpadi, where only three of the six lifts are operational, leaving nearly 2,000 residents to struggle every day.

In September 2024, TNIE reported that five out of the six lifts in this tenement were non-functional. Though the situation has slightly improved with two more lifts now being operational, half of them are still in disrepair.