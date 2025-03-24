Racing towards a double win

Coming back to the finals of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship, Tarushi notes that a lot of planning and hard work led to her success. “It was a good experience taking part in the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship, for which I qualified from the South Zone in Chikkamagaluru. The finals took place at the Madras International Circuit where I drove a 1.6 VW Polo prepared by A and A Motorsports and co-driven by Amitha Aneesh. We placed first in the Rally Sprint Ladies, first in the Rally Sprint Junior, fourth in the Sprint 3 category, and ninth Overall. I learnt a lot from this championship,” said Tarushi.

Knowing that the final round of the Rally Sprint Championship was going to be at the Madras International Circuit, she was confident that she could put in good lap times. “Over the three seasons of the National Saloon Car Racing Championship, it’s safe to say that I’ve memorised every bump and stone. We had to do the track in the reverse direction with a few changes and chicanes to lower our average speed. My pace notes only consisted of the changes and chicanes with a few pointers to keep in mind. The track was wet from the rain the day before and thankfully the car was fitted with gravel tyres, I was excited to drive through the challenge of puddles and chicanes. I told myself: Enjoy the drive and a good lap time will automatically come,” she signed off.