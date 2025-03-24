Residents of Kannagi Nagar reel under water shortage amid heat wave

CHENNAI: With summer just beginning, more than one lakh residents of Kannagi Nagar are already facing severe water shortage. The residents say they are struggling to manage daily chores and go to work with the erratic water supply this past month, arriving only once every two to five days.

Residents TNIE spoke to said they received water after a three-day gap only on Sunday. Consequently, many had to take leave from work to fetch and store water.

G Vijaya, a resident, said that the locality frequently faces such water shortages every few months. “The water supply started around 6:45 am, but for the first hour, the water was yellowish. We don’t know when it will stop or when we will get water again. I work as a housekeeper and had to take leave today just to collect and store water.” She added that ever since summer started, residents have struggled to even take baths due to the crisis.

Residents also pointed out that even when supply is on, the water pressure is extremely low, making it physically exhausting to use the hand pumps. “There has been no fixed timing for the supply in the past month. Sometimes, it comes as late as 9 pm, and we have to stay up past midnight to store it,” said another resident N Lakshmi, who works as a cook in Sholinganallur. We have no choice but to manage with the water we have, as we cannot afford to buy water from tankers, she said. For cooking, we occasionally purchase water cans ever since the situation worsened, Lakshmi added.