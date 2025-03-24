Sangita Kalanidhi, Nritya Kalanidhi announced

Art and culture have always been the soul of society. Music and dance, in particular, serve as powerful forms of expression, preserving the essence of our heritage while constantly evolving. Every year, the Music Academy of Madras honours the finest artistes who have dedicated their lives to these traditions, shaping the cultural landscape of the country. The 2025 awards, announced on Sunday, recognise unique talent in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam.

This year’s Sangita Kalanidhi, the highest honour in Carnatic music, has been conferred upon RK Shriramkumar, a violinist whose artistry has graced the stage for decades. Hailing from the Rudrapatnam lineage, Shriramkumar was trained under his grandfather, RK Venkatarama Sastry, and later by Sangita Kalanidhi DK Jayaraman. His understanding of the Sangita Sampradaya Pradarsini has cemented his reputation as an authority on Muthuswami Dikshitar’s compositions. His ability to accompany legendary musicians such as Semmangudi R Srinivasa Iyer and MS Subbulakshmi, alongside his dedication to training future generations, makes him a fitting choice for this award — especially in the year marking Muthuswami Dikshitar’s 250th birth anniversary. “It is an overwhelming feeling and a feeling of great honour to be chosen to receive this prestigious award. It is a great blessing for me to receive the award in the 250th birth anniversary year of Sri Muttusvami Dikshitar. It is all due to the blessings of all my Gurus who have moulded me and guided me in my musical path,” he says.