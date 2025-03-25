Chennai Airport holding crucial meet to discuss Heathrow blaze incident

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport officials will convene a high-level meeting to assess security measures following the fire at London’s Heathrow Airport, which exposed vulnerabilities in aviation infrastructure. The meeting, announced by Deputy Inspector General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Arun Singh, aims to discuss and implement lessons learned from the Heathrow incident.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Coastal Security Awareness cum Cyclist Reception Function, scheduled for Tuesday at Marina Beach, Singh confirmed that the Airports Authority of India, CISF, and fire services will participate in the discussions.

"The focus will be on analysing the incident (at Heathrow) and strengthening safety protocols at Chennai Airport," he said, responding to to a query on safeguarding critical airport infrastructure.

Last week, a fire at an electricity substation at Heathrow Airport—one of the busiest in the world—caused a massive power outage, disrupting travel for nearly 200,000 passengers. The incident has prompted airports worldwide to re-evaluate their emergency preparedness.

Singh also highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster airport security, including advanced access control systems, 3D scanning technology, and CCTV upgrades as part of a broader modernization initiative. Plans are also underway to expand CISF units at the airport,