Six chain snatchings in one hour; suspects nabbed at Chennai airport trying to flee

CHENNAI: In a dramatic end to a series of six chain snatching incidents that happened in the city within a span of 1 hour and 10 minutes on Tuesday morning.

Two suspects directly involved in the crime were nabbed in the nick of time by Greater Chennai Police when they were about to flee by flight (from Chennai airport) soon after committing the crime.

Based on the information shared by the duo during interrogation, their accomplice, who had boarded a train from Chennai Central station to Hyderabad, was arrested at Ongole in Andhra Pradesh with the help of the Railway Police Force.

A release from the police identified the two arrested from the airport as Jaffar Ghulam Hussain Irani and Misamum Dushwasam Mesam Irani. The third arrested from Ongole was identified as Salman Hussain. All hailed from other states.

Police sources said that the two arrested from the airport allegedly used a stolen bike to commit the crime (chain snatchings) by approaching women who were walking alone under the guise of asking for directions.