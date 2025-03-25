Two heading home after IPL die as bike rams pillar in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two engineering students, returning home after watching Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chepauk stadium, died after the bike on which they were riding rammed into a metro pillar near Alandur metro station late on Sunday night.

The Mount Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the deceased as Calvin Kenny (20) and Siddharth (19), both residents of Ramapuram. Calvin was a second-year engineering student at a private college in Potheri, while Siddharth was a first-year student at College of Engineering in Guindy.

Sources said the duo had parked the bike at Alandur metro station and went to Chepauk on metro train. After the match, they came to Alandur, took the bike, and were on their way back home. As they were negotiating a turn near the station, Calvin, who was riding the bike, allegedly lost control and crashed into a CMRL pillar. Due to the impact, the two were thrown off the bike and died on the spot.

The police said they found two helmets from the spot- one broken and the other intact. However, it was unclear whether they were wearing the helmets at the time of the accident, they said.

The bodies of the youth were sent to government hospital in Chromepet for postmortem.

