Yellow fever grips Chepauk

THE vendors had appeared on Wallajah Road in the third week of March. Cheap replica jerseys of Chennai Super Kings’ famous canary yellow were either hung from trees or folded and kept on the pavement, on both sides of the road connecting Marina Beach to Anna Salai. Triplicane’s bustling roads danced and shimmered as an already harsh summer sun made its presence felt.

All of the above, tell-tale signs that the city was primed to welcome their favourite sports team into their favourite sporting cathedral, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On Sunday, as CSK hosted their inaugural game of the 18th edition of the IPL, a sea of humanity, most of them sporting knockoff ‘Dhoni 7’ replicas, made their way past the rickety turnstiles. The beginning of the two-month pilgrimage for some of the fans had begun in an earnest fashion.

As soon as the stadium gates opened a good three hours before 7.30 pm, the scheduled start time, the paying public entered. They could afford to be late for subsequent games but not the season-opener. Plus, the promised appetiser — a concert by Anirudh Ravichander — was too good to miss.