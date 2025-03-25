Yellow fever grips Chepauk

THE vendors had appeared on Wallajah Road in the third week of March. Cheap replica jerseys of Chennai Super Kings’ famous canary yellow were either hung from trees or folded and kept on the pavement, on both sides of the road connecting Marina Beach to Anna Salai. Triplicane’s bustling roads danced and shimmered as an already harsh summer sun made its presence felt.
All of the above, tell-tale signs that the city was primed to welcome their favourite sports team into their favourite sporting cathedral, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
On Sunday, as CSK hosted their inaugural game of the 18th edition of the IPL, a sea of humanity, most of them sporting knockoff ‘Dhoni 7’ replicas, made their way past the rickety turnstiles. The beginning of the two-month pilgrimage for some of the fans had begun in an earnest fashion.
As soon as the stadium gates opened a good three hours before 7.30 pm, the scheduled start time, the paying public entered. They could afford to be late for subsequent games but not the season-opener. Plus, the promised appetiser — a concert by Anirudh Ravichander — was too good to miss.
After the musician played some of his greatest hits — with Leo’s ‘Badass’ a particular highlight — it was time for the entree. And it didn’t disappoint. From start to finish, the capacity crowd, a circular Yellow Wall who have made the stadium an intimidating place over the last decade, got their money’s worth. The tifosi had even unfurled a tifo for Dhoni.
They not only got to witness R Ashwin’s homecoming but Noor Ahmad’s, one of the franchise’s big-money recruits in the off season, four-fer. The best, though, was saved for last.
As is customary these days, the crowd started cheering for Dhoni when the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra were involved in a crucial stand. After the former got out, Dhoni came out to rapturous applause. The stadium DJ predictably played one old Vijaykanth number — Nee Pottu Vechcha Thanga Kodam — to welcome the stalwart to the middle. This song has captured the heart of many in the state following the way it was used as a backdrop in Lubber Pandhu, a relationship drama with cricket playing a prominent role.
When Dhoni came out to bat, all sense of jeopardy in the game had evaporated. So, the crowd were on the feat to cheer for one of their favourite adopted sons. “It’s difficult to soak it in when you’re in the moment, because you’re simply focused on winning the game for the team,” Ravindra said when asked about whether he had time to soak in the reaction of the crowd as Dhoni came out to bat. “It’s hard to ignore, though. You hear Dhoni come out with the whistles and the noise. It’s cool to share the crease with him for the first time. He’s a legend of the game, and people love him here. So it’s special.”
“All the crowd would have been hoping that I gave him (the strike) and he finished it. But it’s just about getting the job done. He has finished so many games to CSK, and I’m sure there’s plenty more to come.”
That’s what the people of Chennai would hope as well.