A taste of borrowed tradition

It starts with a pot, a slow flame, and the scent of spices blooming in hot oil — haleem takes its time to come together. The rice, oats, and mixed lentils — red lentils, split chickpeas, moong dal, and urad dal — are soaked for an hour, allowing them to soften. In a large pot, oil and ghee are heated, and thinly sliced onions are sautéed until golden. Ginger-garlic paste is added, followed by turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin seeds, creating a fragrant base. The mutton is then introduced, coated in the spice mix, and left to cook until tender. Water is added, and the lentils and grains are incorporated, simmering until they break down into a soft, porridge-like consistency. Using an immersion blender, the mixture is blended into a smooth texture before the mutton pieces are stirred back in. The final stage requires slow cooking, allowing the dish to thicken into its signature creamy texture. Once ready, haleem is garnished with fried onions, julienned ginger, fresh coriander, and a squeeze of lemon, enhancing its rich, savoury depth.

For Mayur, haleem was more than just a dish; it was a connection to a past he longed to revisit. After twelve years of waiting, he finally had the chance to eat it again in Bengaluru. But the first spoonful did not bring the comfort he had anticipated. The texture felt wrong, the flavours unfamiliar — it was not the haleem he had once loved. He delved into researching its preparation, learning the significance of each ingredient and the slow process that defined its taste. Yet, haleem demands time, a commitment he has not yet been able to make. Now that Ramzan is here and most of the shops are buzzing with Iftar dishes, CE delves into a bit of the history of haleem in the state, the places to eat, and memories of the Ramzan food. Like Mayur, we can also tweak the nostalgia of the dish.