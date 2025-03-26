Classical renditions in unconventional spaces

The anklets jingle announcing the story that is yet to unfold; the artistes invite the audience to merge into the setting they have created. The Kathak dancer spins, the soft folds of their costume following in perfect synchrony, tracing arcs in the air. The storytelling unfurls with every flick of the wrist, every deliberate pause, every shift of expression.

At Art Kin Centre’s Baithak Chamber Concert, the setting is personal. The viewers sit close enough to catch the emotions in the dancer’s eyes, the subtle shifts in movement, and the silent conversations between rhythm and expression. Kathak duo Hari and Chethana Hari, who will soon take to this stage, find this special.

Chethana reflects, “There’s a huge difference in performing in intimate spaces because, in the larger audience, they will try to watch a performance, and there’s very little scope for interaction with the artiste. I think in intimate sessions like these, the audience can see every detail, expressions, and the concept, very well.”