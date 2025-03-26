From Extra Time to Prime Time

Growing up, my love for football started with FC Barcelona. I was the kid arguing over La Masia’s supremacy in school debates, memorising starting XIs, and waking up at ungodly hours to catch Champions League. From Pep’s tiki-taka era to MSN’s dominance and now Hansi Flick’s rebuild, Barça shaped the way I saw football. But as much as I idolised European clubs, there was always one lingering thought: when would we see Indian players breaking into that world?

Now, Chennaiyin FC’s young stars are getting a taste of that world. And the biggest step yet? A six-week programme in Norwich, UK, where Chennaiyin’s top U-23 talents will train under Premier League-style coaching. Their partnership with Norwich City FC isn’t just about a short-term training stint — it’s a glimpse into what it takes to play at the highest level.

So, what does this mean for Indian football? Can we finally bridge the gap between local leagues and the global stage?

Norwich City FC sees India as a market full of untapped potential. “We think there’s an opportunity to work in the Indian market, with India being the fastest growing economy in the world and with football being the fastest growing sport for under 25s,” says Sam Jeffery, commercial director and executive committee member at Norwich City FC. “When we initially met representatives from Chennaiyin at the Padukone Dravid Centre of Excellence, it became clear there was a potential collaboration, which has proven to be the case.”