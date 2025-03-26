How do you like your idli?

1. The sweet tooth craze

“My friend puts Nutella on hot idli like it’s a pancake,” says Karuna Madhavan, a recent college graduate. “I thought she was joking, but then she took a bite and went ‘mmm’ like she was in a Ferrero Rocher ad. I have never recovered.”

Bizarrely enough, this isn’t an isolated crime. Chef Arvind of a popular Chennai café confirms, “We once had a customer who requested idli with chocolate sauce. At first, we thought they were pranking us, but they genuinely enjoyed it. I suppose if you think of it like a South Indian choco lava cake…”

2. The ‘Trust me, bro’ special

If you thought idli belonged strictly in sambar, think again. Sujith S, an IT professional, swears by his idli in rasam combo. “It’s like dunking bread in soup, but better. I am actually from Andhra, settled in Chennai, and rasam is my comfort dish no matter what I pair it with. My roommates judged me, but I eventually stopped caring.”

Arvind agrees, but with a warning: “Some rasam works better than others. Tomato rasam? Fantastic. Pepper rasam? Acceptable. Pineapple rasam? You need help.”