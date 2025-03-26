SFI protests at Chennai polytechnic college over alleged sexual assault case cover-up

CHENNAI: A government polytechnic college for women in Tharamani on Tuesday witnessed tense scenes as SFI cadre protested against the management for “hushing” up the case of an alleged sexual assault of a minor student.

A policeman, from the local police station which filed a Community Service Register (CSR) on March 23, denied any sexual assault.

According to SFI’s Tamil Nadu president Samsheer, the student had not returned to hostel on the evening of March 16 after going out with a man she had met on a social media platform. The girl returned to the hostel the next morning and said she had been sexually assaulted by a group of men. SFI alleged that the management had taken away phones of the students and tried to hush up the matter by asking the parents of the student to take her home.

The policeman acknowledged that the parents had contacted the child helpline number 1098 and also approached the police station but it was only to counsel their ward about going out with strangers she had met on social media.