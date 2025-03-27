A play with a purpose

The ground floor, usually reserved for parking vehicles, is now repurposed into a lively practice space. Here, a group of students is equipped with pens, scissors, and paint brushes. Meanwhile, another set of students rehearse their line, questioning each other, “What is your golden fruit?”

Is it a real fruit? Something edible? Or something more abstract, symbolic even? V-Excel Education Trust’s third original production answers this question. The story follows a character who eats a mango, falls into a dream, and starts searching for a mysterious stone, a golden fruit, the key to happiness.

“Our children are highly sensitive, and they told us that in previous plays, the themes were quite serious and emotional, with a lot of crying. This time, they wanted something more light-hearted and natural. That is why the stage is set outdoors this time,” says Aparna Bubna, Kaleidoscope Learning Centre – Special School, V-Excel Educational Trust. This 90-minute play will be in English peppered with Tamil.