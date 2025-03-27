Assassins’ Creed Shadows: About Time!

In Shadows, we play as two characters with their own motivations, story arcs, and a unique set of skills and weapons. Naoe is your stealthy, crafty assassin. She climbs tall fortresses, uses her grappling hook to swing through tight corners with ease, and is extremely handy with her hidden blade. However, she’s incredibly useless in front-facing combat, unless she’s super overpowered in terms of sheer skill levels. So then we have Yasuke, the infamous Black Samurai who has been heatedly discussed for quite some time. In the game, he’s a machine. He razes through enemies, swats them away with his Naginata with great ease. Yasuke is useless when it comes to anything that’s not close combat — he runs slower than Naoe, can’t climb, and has no “eagle vision” skills at all. It’s a good combination of characters. At every new town, I always have this nice little dance of strategy where I shift between Naoe and Yasuke characters for specific missions.

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, it’s like GTA V. The only difference here is that the shift isn’t as seamless within a live mission (or a battle in this case), at least, as far as I have played. It’s a real missed opportunity that they haven’t incorporated an element of coordination or timing early on in the game, when both characters are in play in a specific mission (think coordinated bank heists in GTA V with all characters fighting the enemy simultaneously). But what Shadows does really well is share the level progress between the two roles. It’s super nifty that Naoe, climbing a watchtower, shares experience with Yasuke. The game doesn’t force you to play an equal amount of both characters. You can, simply, choose to play one of the two for world exploration and most major missions.