Get your homes Eid ready

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is considered the holiest month where dawn-to-sunset fasts are observed while communal service, self-reflection and charity are given priority. It is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam that lasts from the sighting of one crescent moon to the next. Though the spirit of Ramadan is one for the hearts, spaces can also add to the celebrations of this holy month through elevated décor and cleanliness.

Here are some ways to get your homes ready for Eid.

Lights

Illuminate. Illuminate. Illuminate. It’s almost magical how a small string of lights can add warmth and elevate the aesthetics of your space. Be it in the form of traditional Moroccan or Turkish lanterns or the easily available fairy lights. For homes with smaller kids, electric lanterns can replace the original lamp ones to avoid fire hazards. Fairy lights can be used in multiple ways, wrapped around surfaces is the most operative way to use them. From tables to doorways, they add value almost everywhere. Another way to make these lights go from basic to amazing is by placing them inside glass jars or bottles and using these around the entire house. Fairy lights also look absolutely pretty behind sheer curtains giving out the right amount of diffused light.