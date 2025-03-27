Get your homes Eid ready

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is considered the holiest month where dawn-to-sunset fasts are observed while communal service, self-reflection and charity are given priority. It is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam that lasts from the sighting of one crescent moon to the next. Though the spirit of Ramadan is one for the hearts, spaces can also add to the celebrations of this holy month through elevated décor and cleanliness.
Here are some ways to get your homes ready for Eid.
Lights
Illuminate. Illuminate. Illuminate. It’s almost magical how a small string of lights can add warmth and elevate the aesthetics of your space. Be it in the form of traditional Moroccan or Turkish lanterns or the easily available fairy lights. For homes with smaller kids, electric lanterns can replace the original lamp ones to avoid fire hazards. Fairy lights can be used in multiple ways, wrapped around surfaces is the most operative way to use them. From tables to doorways, they add value almost everywhere. Another way to make these lights go from basic to amazing is by placing them inside glass jars or bottles and using these around the entire house. Fairy lights also look absolutely pretty behind sheer curtains giving out the right amount of diffused light.
Table decor
Food is a major aspect of every celebration and Eid is no different. From varieties of dates to the mouth-watering delicacies, the spread table in a home celebrating Eid is to lookout for. Since food is such a major aspect of this celebration, so is the décor on the table. From printed serving trays to coloured glasses, they all help enhance the experience of the food served. Jewel coloured table mats, runners, and metal napkin holders for the accent complete the whole look. Candles alongside lights are a great addition to the table décor.
Prayer space
Prayers during this month are vital, and so is the celebration with the community. While upgrading and decorating your space for the festival, don’t forget the prayer rooms. Create a dedicated corner for this, if not a whole room. Rich coloured player mats and carpets are the central feature of this space, and what better time to getting new ones than Eid itself. De-clutter your space while making it warm and welcoming which will help in revitalising your connection with prayer too. Add layers of carpets and rugs around your home to make it warm, cosy and comforting for elders and children.
Wall art
Ramadan themed calligraphy, daily duas and framed verses from the Quran can be hung to add a spiritual touch to the décor. Tapestries showcasing the 99 names is a generic option too. The frames of these art pieces can be intricately detailed celebrating the rich culture.
Floral accents
Nature’s colourful scent diffusers are always a good choice for décor. Flowers can add freshness and uplift the mood in any space. Use them as statement table décor or to uplift dull corners, they fit in with ease almost everywhere! Glass vases are the usual pick to keep the attention on the flowers but if your personal taste is prints, then style them with neutral stems to create a balance.
Here is to spaces celebrating the spirit of Ramadan just as much as the families celebrating it. To good looking homes and great tasting food! Eid Mubarak!