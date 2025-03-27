The Little Theatre to script unscripted magic

In the 2024 movie Ghostlight, a struggling construction worker stumbles into a community theatre production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, finding unexpected solace in the world of performance. The film beautifully captures how theatre isn’t just an art form — it’s a means of self-discovery, and a space where people connect beyond everyday roles.
Chennai’s The Little Theatre has been offering a similar space of warmth over the past few decades. This year, to celebrate World Theatre Day, they present The Improv Jam. The team is led by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), the artistic director of The Little Theatre, and they invite seasoned performers and first-timers alike to dive into the world of improvisation.
“Improv is very much one aspect of theatre,” says KK. “Often, people assume that improv is simply about performance. But improv is also about being ready for life, which is how life happens. Every step of the way, we’re improvising, we’re negotiating. Improvisation is all about having the skills to navigate through life effectively,” he adds.
The event is also about the joy of community. Open to The Little Theatre alumni and newcomers, The Improv Jam embraces the unknown, encouraging participants to build narratives from scratch. Audience members are also welcome to simply watch and revel in the laughter and energy.
For Aysha Rau, managing trustee of The Little Theatre, theatre has always been an integral part of life. She says, “I think I am who I am because of the arts. Theatre allows you to be very honest. If you do it correctly, you have to be very honest to give a good performance. It helps you understand who you are and, in turn, allows you to connect with others.”
Theatre, at its core, is about presence —about being in the moment and responding to the unexpected. Improv, as KK points out, is the perfect embodiment of this. “When you have something like The Improv Jam, it breaks the status quo, the hierarchy, the feelings of insecurity. You just come together as regular people, investing in each other’s creativity.”
Whether you are a pro at theatre, or a potential pro, or someone who is just curious, The Improv Jam is set to deliver a night of fun.
Date: March 30
Time: 4 pm–6 pm
Venue: The Little Theatre, Chennai
Fee: Rs 300 (Includes entry, snack & drink)
Register here: https://forms.gle/NWLBrxtA4yFK4ZaQA