The Little Theatre to script unscripted magic

For Aysha Rau, managing trustee of The Little Theatre, theatre has always been an integral part of life. She says, “I think I am who I am because of the arts. Theatre allows you to be very honest. If you do it correctly, you have to be very honest to give a good performance. It helps you understand who you are and, in turn, allows you to connect with others.”

Theatre, at its core, is about presence —about being in the moment and responding to the unexpected. Improv, as KK points out, is the perfect embodiment of this. “When you have something like The Improv Jam, it breaks the status quo, the hierarchy, the feelings of insecurity. You just come together as regular people, investing in each other’s creativity.”

Whether you are a pro at theatre, or a potential pro, or someone who is just curious, The Improv Jam is set to deliver a night of fun.