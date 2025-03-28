Chennai

Cables damaged in fire at Egmore railway station in Chennai

An official statement from the Southern Railway said the fire only affected the telecom cables, and it did not affect the train operations or information systems.
A fire broke out at the Egmore railway station building due to an AC electrical short circuit.
A fire broke out at the Egmore railway station building due to an AC electrical short circuit.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out at Chennai Egmore railway station on Thursday afternoon. A Southern Railway source said telecom cables that in the building were completely charred. The fire did not spread to any of room, he said.

He added the fire broke outside the station towards the Gandhi Irwin Road. The police and the fire department officials were alerted and the fire was put out within 15 mins.

An official statement from the Southern Railway said the fire only affected the telecom cables, and it did not affect the train operations or information systems. Investigation is under way to find out the cause of the fire.

Fire
Egmore railway station

