Man, suspecting wife’s fidelity, kills toddler daughter in Chennai

CHENNAI: Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death in Mannady on Monday. Though the suspect, identified as Akram Javed, claimed innocence at first, he confessed to the crime during questioning on Wednesday.

The police said Javed, running a cloth shop in Mannady, has been living with his parents and siblings. They said Akram started suspecting his wife’s fidelity soon after his daughter, Fahima, was born, as, the police said, the child had a fair complexion. He had reportedly told the police that he and his wife are dark in complexion. The police said he would frequently check his wife’s social media accounts to find out if she was talking to someone.

Sources said the man killed the child when he was alone with her after the Ramzan fast rituals on Monday. Later, after his wife found the child not responding, she was taken to a private hospital nearby where Fahima was declared dead.

The police sent the child’s body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. Though initially, Akram maintained that he did not know the reason behind the child’s death, he started giving contradictory answers during further questioning and confessed to the crime. He was arrested and sent in judicial remand on Thursday.