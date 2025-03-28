Regularise grazing land owned by government: Chennai Velachery MLA J M H Aassan Maulaana

CHENNAI: Velachery Congress MLA J M H Aassan Maulaana demanded the government to regularise meikkal poramboke -- government-owned grazing land -- in cities and grant house pattas to the residents living on the parcels of land for many years.

Speaking at the Assembly on Thursday, Maulaana said, “The government has announced providing patta to people living on unobjectionable poramboke land. Under my constituency, a significant area of land falls under meikkal poramboke, which is classified as objectionable. The government should take steps to regularise these lands and provide pattas to the residents.”

Meanwhile, revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran referred to an order by the Madras HC that prevented the government from the conversion of the land.

Acknowledging the court order, Maulaana said, “Preventing house pattas in neer nilai poramboke is understandable. But, many city residents are living on meikkal poramboke, which can be regularised if the government takes steps.”

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a reply, said, “The government is aware of the issue, which also persists in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. We will take the matter up for discussion and see what can be done in this regard.”