Chennai Metro offers free travel for spectators of Brazil vs India Legends football match

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail, in collaboration with Football Plus Professional Soccer Academy, will provide free metro travel for spectators attending the football match between the Brazil Legends and Indian Legends teams on Sunday.

The match will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium, located near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. To avail of the free metro ride, spectators must present valid match tickets. This initiative is an attempt to ensure a hassle-free round-trip journey between any metro station and the Central Metro Station.

Spectators can scan the QR code on their physical match tickets at the automatic gates of metro stations, allowing two entries and two exits for their round-trip commute.

Metro services on the event day will operate as per the standard Sunday schedule.