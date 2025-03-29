Doctors at TN Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai face unhygienic canteen, stray dogs

A staff said the overflowing sewage and the stench from it is a recurrent problem. Behind the canteen, the food is prepared in an open space, which is also maintained in an unhygienic condition amidst the smell of sewage.

Most staff do not use the canteen as they bring food from home.

“On the days they don’t bring, they eat outside and not from the canteen. It is maintained in poor condition,” said a staff member.

A doctor who is preparing for NEET-SS (super speciality) said, “It was better when I used to come here five years ago. But, now it has worsened. There are stray dogs everywhere, even in the dining space. The furniture and other things also need replacement. It’s a total mess.”

When asked, an official from the university said one month ago, they also received complaints following which, officials inspected the canteen and instructed the contractor to maintain it well.

“We will again instruct the contractor to maintain the canteen in good condition,” the official added.

After TNIE raised the issue with the officials, a temporary arrangement was made to cover the open sewage.