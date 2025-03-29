Greater Chennai Corporation tree-planting drive along Marina not so green

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) taking up tree planting exercise on city beaches has evoked mixed response from the public.

As part of the initiative, hundreds of concrete ‘tree rings’ are being installed along Marina to Injambakkam. Some ecologists say it may not be a bad idea if right tree species are planted, while others say it’s a “waste of public money”, considering these beaches are Olive Ridley turtle nesting grounds, and indiscriminate tree planting on sandy beaches will disturb the dune vegetation.

At Injambakkam, the preparatory work commenced a couple of days ago, and the rings were seen being placed on top of a sand dune, where there is good beach vegetation.

In Marina, about 200 rings have been placed on the beach between Nochikuppam and Pattinapakkam along Loop Road, where there is hectic fishing activity. Similarly, work is under way in Tiruvanmiyur beach. While the pit formation, ring and tree guards are being done by GCC, planting is being carried out by the forest department.

Naturalist M Yuvan said it has become a fashion, of late, to convert a lot of wild areas in and around cities across India, which are natural wetland, beaches or grasslands, into wooded spaces. “Planting thousands of trees on Chennai beaches is such a detrimental activity. Dune vegetation like Spinifex and Canavalia are crucial for beach health. They form beaches over years, help it weather and recover from erosion, and support the biodiversity unique to beaches.”