Meet the man behind World Idli Day

While pancakes, avocado toast, and matcha smothie flood your Instagram feed as quick breakfast options, nothing feels as comforting as piping hot idlis with a side of sumptuous sambar and chutney or molaga podi.

“It is so comforting that when a newborn refuses the mother’s milk, our elders would grind idlis in milk or water and feed the child,” shares Eniyavan M, the man behind the origins of World Idli Day, celebrated on March 30, since 2015.

Eniyavan came to Chennai as a 27-year-old in 1997, determined to break free from poverty’s tight grip. After dabbling in several odd jobs, he decided to drive autorickshaws, a decision that changed his life. “My usual pickup was Chandra amma who used to sell idlis to local eateries. Idli business is such that it can be started by anyone anywhere. So, inspired by her, I started a business,” he says.