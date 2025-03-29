The acid test

I tried recreating Cassie Howard’s iconic 4 am skincare routine from the series Euphoria for a week, and honestly? I was thriving. My skin had never felt so pampered — I was layering serums like my life depended on it, massaging in moisturiser like I was in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, and staring at myself in the mirror with the exact level of manic energy Cassie had before absolutely ruining her life.

But by Day 4, things took a turn. My skin started peeling in places I didn’t even know could peel. I woke up one morning looking less like a dewy goddess and more like I had lost a fight with my exfoliator. Turns out, mixing every skincare acid under the sun without knowing what they do is not self-care — it’s just a recipe for irritation, redness, and questioning your life choices.

The good news? Acids can work wonders — when used correctly. Before you start layering products like you’re conducting a science experiment, let’s break it all down.

The confessions: When skincare goes wrong

Shravya Kannan, a blooming architect, says, “I have oily skin, and I kept seeing people say glycolic acid is a miracle exfoliator. I found a 10% glycolic acid toner and used it every day. A week later, my skin was red, peeling, and my mum thought I had an allergic reaction. Turns out, I was supposed to start slow. No one told me that!”