Kids among 56, bonded to labour in TN's Tiruvallur brick kiln, rescued

CHENNAI: In yet another major rescue operation in Tiruvallur district within a week, 56 bonded labourers from Odisha, including 20 men and 17 children, were rescued from a brick kiln in Thirukandalam village in Oothukottai taluk on Friday night.

The workers, hailing from Kalahandi district in Odisha, had arrived in Chennai in December through an agent. They were allegedly subjected to physical abuse, long working hours, and were living under par conditions.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, 43 workers from Odisha, including 13 women and 14 children, were rescued from a brick kiln in Voyalanallur near Tirumazhisai in Tiruvallur.

According to sources, the group comprised 18 families, most of whom are related. They had received an advance payment of around Rs 30,000 from an agent before coming to Tamil Nadu for work. One of the workers contacted the India Labour Line (ILL) toll-free helpline number 1-800-833-9020, following which members of an NGO, along with district officials, visited the site.

The workers were forced to stay in small huts without proper access to drinking water and no toilet facility. They were allegedly made to work for more than 15 hours a day.

The in-charge and his men would beat them up if they stand in the shade or even drink water, said activists, part of the rescue team. Apart from the advance payment, the workers were given only Rs 100 to Rs 200 per week, that too irregularly, based on the number of bricks they make, they said.