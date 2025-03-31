A maze of mystery

An actor and model too, her literary influences extend far beyond her own experiences in the film industry. She devours crime thrillers and Nordic Noir with equal fervour, citing favourite authors such as Lucy Foley and Harlan Coben as well as the unparalleled wit of Nora Ephron. "When it comes to crafting my characters, I draw inspiration from the everyday stories I overhear in villages and the subtle humour in life," she says.

The narrative is interwoven with real-world issues: a media landscape ruled by social media and the insidious influence of misinformation, where, as Vasundhara puts it, “people present facts and then form their own judgements.” With Mira’s sudden disappearance and Pooja Reddy’s new venture into true crime podcasting, the stakes are raised even higher. She says, “For me, the victim’s voice came first, so the character took shape before the story. The inspiration came from people who say things like, “My husband is a drunkard, but at least he doesn’t hit me,” or “My husband is a drunkard, but at least he doesn’t cheat on me.” You often hear women trying to find a silver lining in difficult situations, and that struck me.”

Without giving away any spoilers, Vasudhara shares that she has taken a very realistic approach to justice. “The idea that ‘good people always win’ doesn’t always hold true. I wanted to show that justice is not always neat or fair; sometimes, it’s a messy, unresolved enigma,” she concludes.