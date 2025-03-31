A Siva temple associated with Vishnu on OMR

The well-known OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road) is now known for its high-rise residential and office buildings. Not many know that there are a few old temples dotting this long road, such as the Srinivasa Perumal temple in Semmanjeri and further down, as one travels from Chennai, the Chenganmalishwarar temple in Chenganmal.

According the Sthala Puranam or traditional story associated with this temple, Vishnu worshipped Siva here with one thousand and eight lotuses, but finding that there was one flower short, offered his own eye to the Lingam. It is also said that the Chola king Ko Chenganan constructed this temple. Incidentally, the same ruler is believed to have constructed the Jambukeshwarar temple in Sembakkam which is close to Chenganmal.