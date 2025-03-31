Listen to nature's narratives

The book, undoubtedly, is an offshoot of rigorous research and planning. It’s a wholesome experience to read through the fascinating facts, reflect and regret about the planet’s depletion, and find a sense of solidarity in the goodness of humanity — it’s indeed a potpourri, taking us through different tinges of emotions. On the writing process, the author says, “Well, I had planned what I wanted to write in the three parts and then researched those subjects. I discovered many fascinating things for the first time too.”

Many places in the book will scare you, but it also has a fragment of hope that never dies throughout the book. Ranjit emphasises that finding so many people who are working towards making a change was indeed a source of hope for him. “The Earth can be made a better place — if we can bring back animals such as the lion, and rhino from the brink of extinction, we can do it! It’s just the majority mindset that needs to be changed, which is slowly (agreed, too slowly!) beginning to happen.”

Another element of awe is the illustrations by Anushua Sinha — the bright colours she used adds to the narration and underlying optimism. The author appreciates, “...No one can look at the illustration of her frog and not smile!! And the turtle… Her illustrations really matched the tone of the book perfectly!”

One of the reasons it drives home the message is the structure of the writing — it’s unique in its own way — one could judge the book to be one for kids, but as you flip the pages, it’s a gradual realisation that it can grip adults alike. It goes forth and back to the past events and phenomena, making the readers realise the urgency to act, do their bit, and to question the power. It’s a reminder about the wrath of the planet. As the author puts it across, “All it takes is doing simple things like not wasting, avoiding plastic bottles etc, reusing and recycling, and asking questions of those in power: like school kids asking leaders of clean-up drives, why they have to do this every year and what’s been done to stop the pollution at source?”

‘Our Potpourri Planet’ is priced at `599.