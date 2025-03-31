Pickle tales from grandma's kitchen

A white cloth is spread on the terrace. Washed vegetables or fruits are laid out to dry. Oil is heated in the kitchen. Spices are mixed in a bowl. Big utensils and clay jars are readied. These were the first steps that summer took when it came home in the month of April.

Kayal Vizhi R, founder of Essential Traditions by Kayal, has also spent several summers following these steps. Pickling was not just a summer ritual but an unspoken connection shared by generations.

To celebrate the tenth year of Essential Traditions by Kayal, she brought “people who enjoy and are connoisseurs of food to sort of have a space where they can delve into the rituals and art form that is cooking” together for ‘The Sacred Art of Pickle Making’ at Hibiscus Cafe on Saturday.

The maiden event had participants indulge in pickle-making, colour clay jars and discuss tales of their respective pickling journeys. Kayal says, “This is just an effort to bring our attention to what happened during our younger days and see what we can learn from it and how we can adapt to today’s world, but at the same time, keep in touch with our roots.”