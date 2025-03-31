Pickle tales from grandma's kitchen

A white cloth is spread on the terrace. Washed vegetables or fruits are laid out to dry. Oil is heated in the kitchen. Spices are mixed in a bowl. Big utensils and clay jars are readied. These were the first steps that summer took when it came home in the month of April.
Kayal Vizhi R, founder of Essential Traditions by Kayal, has also spent several summers following these steps. Pickling was not just a summer ritual but an unspoken connection shared by generations.
To celebrate the tenth year of Essential Traditions by Kayal, she brought “people who enjoy and are connoisseurs of food to sort of have a space where they can delve into the rituals and art form that is cooking” together for ‘The Sacred Art of Pickle Making’ at Hibiscus Cafe on Saturday.
The maiden event had participants indulge in pickle-making, colour clay jars and discuss tales of their respective pickling journeys. Kayal says, “This is just an effort to bring our attention to what happened during our younger days and see what we can learn from it and how we can adapt to today’s world, but at the same time, keep in touch with our roots.”
We have a tradition of pickling and preserving food all over the world. We don’t pay too much attention to it. That’s all.
Kayal Vizhi R, founder, Essential Traditions by Kayal
One of the participants, Siva Ranjani, an IT employee and an Instagram influencer, says, “We live in a busy world and have lost traditional cooking methods. Each family has a different process of making. This workshop was interactive, and heavy on learning. We relived the memories, and brought them back to action.”
The session attempted to revive the lost art of slow preservation. Pickling is a mix of tradition and innovation. Dinesh C, a chef at Accord brand of hotels explains, “Indian pickles are bold, spicy, and full of depth. They are often made with oil, salt, and spice varieties. They rely on natural preservation through oil and sun-drying.” Additionally, buttermilk and turmeric keep the pickles fresh. He adds, “They bring an extra layer of flavour to almost anything. We make pickle-infused paneer and chicken tikkas. In Andhra cuisine, gongura pickle is used to make gongura mutton.”
The workshop focused not only on Indian pickles and their making but also on international pickles like Korean Kimchi and German Sauerkraut. With their mild flavours from herbs like dill and garlic, international pickles use vinegar as the main preservative. “Pickling means preserving anything which might not be available in the other seasons,” says Kayal. For instance, everything is pickled in America. “From chillies and carrots to cucumbers and all kinds of vegetables, fruits and even meats are pickled.”
This allows us to explore and experiment with the dish with inspiration and innovations. “Similar to learning and understanding other cuisines, through discussion and talks we learnt the techniques employed in the 80s and 90s by our grandmothers and mothers. By bringing the community together, we can pass this tradition to the next generation,” says Siva Ranjani. Kayal concurs, “Children don’t understand how pickles are made, the process involved, and how long it takes for something to taste this good. Through this they will also know that cooking takes a lot of tender, loving, and care, which eventually brings families together and creates memories.”
Dinesh lists common pickling mistakes people make when preserving them, and how to avoid them:
Moisture is the enemy: Always dry ingredients and jars completely before pickling.
Oil matters: Use good-quality mustard, sesame, or peanut oil and ensure pickles are fully covered.
Salt and spice balance: Mix the right amount of salt and a proper spice blend for flavour and preservation.
Storage is key: Use sterile jars, clean utensils, sun-dry ingredients, and store in a cool, dark place.