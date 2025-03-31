Poor mobile network at Tambaram railway station, harrowing time for commuters

CHENNAI: Imagine entering a railway station to board a train and being stranded without mobile connectivity — no signals, no data, unable to contact anybody or even buy food using digital payment apps.

A 35-year-old woman who entered Tambaram Railway Station on a Friday last month to board the Sengottai-bound Silambu Express had a harrowing time, unable to call her relatives who had boarded the train at Egmore, or even purchase snacks for her six-year-old child.

Hundreds of passengers faced a similar ordeal a day before an auspicious (Muhurtham) day, which coincided with an extended holiday weekend. An erratic public announcement system only added to their woes.

Though Southern Railway officials acknowledged the issue and assured that they would coordinate with telecom providers and restore connectivity, the root of the problem lies deeper – the railway’s inability to separate suburban and non-suburban travellers on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu route.

Chennai city gets the highest floating population from Chengalpattu, Maduranthagam, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and villages near Chengalpattu and Kallakuruchi districts. These passengers return to their natives during weekends and holidays. A chunk of commuters bound for Chengalpattu mostly board express trains instead of local trains, resulting in packed reserved coaches and dangerously congested unreserved ones, forcing passengers to travel hanging on footboards.

Nirmala Rajendran, a resident of Madipakkam said, “I had to return the snacks I bought for my child because GPay wasn’t working. My relatives had boarded at Egmore, and I wanted to join them at Tambaram. But the FOB was jam-packed and I could barely move. With no mobile network, I could not even check if they were on the train.”