Presidency College to add 600 seats in UG courses

CHENNAI: Presidency College has decided to add over 600 seats in UG courses in 2025-26, with an approximate increase of 30% to 50% seats in majority of the subjects, to meet the rising demand.

The move is significant as the college had received over 1.3 lakh applications for just 1,140 seats available in undergraduate courses last year. The college plans to increase seats in subjects like commerce, economics and history from 40 to 60. Even a second shift will be opened in various courses.

Besides, the college plans to start a new course in B.Sc computer science in the coming academic year. “There was a demand for a B.Sc computer science course for a long time. Most of our students come from underprivileged sections, who cannot afford to pursue the course in private institutions. They will be immensely benefited,” said college principal R Raman.

The college has got approval for starting the new course and will release the details of the seat strength soon. Orientation sessions for freshers have been planned to sensitise them to issues like ‘route thala’. Last year, a student from Presidency succumbed to injuries in a such a clash with students of Pachaiyappas College.

In a bid to avoid recurrence of such events, over 84 orientation sessions have been planned for freshers and experts from various fields will be invited to deliver lectures. “A psychologist will visit the campus every fortnight and provide counselling to students,” Raman said.