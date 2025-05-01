Designed for dissent

The power of the working class is the hope of the nation”. – Van Jones

International Labour Day or May Day is a celebration of the sweat and toil of the millions of workers who shaped the world. What began as a peaceful protest by workers at Haymarket Square in Chicago in 1886, demanding an eight-hour work day, soon turned violent resulting in the death of police officers as well as striking workers. The day is now recognised as an important point in the history of labour movements.

No workers’ protest has been complete without posters, placards, and banners. These have been used for centuries and may have started as small scratchings on walls or stones to show dissent and later evolved into placards and pamphlets. Here’s a look at this art form that has become such an intrinsic part of today’s protest rallies.