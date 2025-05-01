GCC to impose up to Rs 5 lakh fine for ‘Clean Construction’ violations

CHENNAI: With an aim to curb air pollution in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to impose penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh on construction sites that fail to comply with the newly approved Clean Construction Guidelines.

The fines will vary based on project size, Rs 5 lakh for projects over 20,000 sqm, Rs 50,000 for those between 500 sqm and 20,000 sqm, and Rs 30,000 for plots between 300-500 sqm.

In addition to the penalties, construction activities will be stopped if high-significance guidelines are not followed or repeated violations are not rectified within 15 days of receiving notice. For medium and low-significance violations, a 10-day window will be provided for compliance.

The high-significance guidelines mandate tin/metal barricades of 6m height for sites up to one acre, and 10m for larger sites, high-density fabric or tarpaulin coverings during demolition, and regular water sprinkling or fogging during dust-generating activities at construction sites.

All transport vehicles must be covered, not overloaded, and have valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification. Medium and low significance include, proper personal protective equipment must be provided to workers, constructors should designate site engineers to manage and oversee the air pollution.

GCC will conduct spot inspections to ensure adherence, and developers are required to provide site access and records upon request. These measures aim to reduce pollution levels caused by construction and ensure a healthier environment for the residents.