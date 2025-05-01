Move WTE plant away from Chennai, says councillor; mayor rules out gas threat

CHENNAI: Congress Councillor J Dillibabu of Ward 37 has reiterated concerns over the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) proposal to set up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant near Kodungaiyur landfill, urging civic officials to reconsider its location due to potential toxic emissions in the densely populated area. The councillor was among those who were taken on a tour to Hyderabad to observe a similar plant.
Speaking at the council meeting on Wednesday, Dillibabu welcomed the ongoing biomining efforts at the Kodungaiyur landfill, which have processed around 6 lakh MT of waste of the 66.52 lakh MT at Rs 642 crore, bringing some relief to the residents after several decades. However, with the proposed WTE plant at Kodungaiyur, it could again burden the public with health concerns.
Citing the Hyderabad visit, he said the plant there is located far from city areas, unlike Kodungaiyur, which is inside the city in a densely populated area. He expressed skepticism about emission safety and also raised concerns over the potential release of carcinogenic elements including cadmium, arsenic, lead, and lithium if e-waste is incinerated.
In response, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said, “During our official visit to France, we saw a WTE plant located right next to the Eiffel Tower. These plants will be closed structures, and emission levels will not exceed pollution control board’s norms,” he said.
Mayor R Priya explained the plant would incinerate waste at 800°C, higher than conventional levels (500-600°C), thus preventing the release of toxic gases. “The chimney will be 200 feet high to ensure minimal emissions, without affecting nearby residents.”
She also assured that once Kodungaiyur dumpyard land is reclaimed, it will not be used for any waste processing projects. Instead, it will be used for planting trees to help heal the ground, as at least 10 feet of groundwater by now is already polluted.
Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran clarified e-waste is handled separately by TNPCB and will not be processed in the facility. Yet, Dillibabu insisted the plant should be relocated at least 5 km away from residential zone.
Welcoming the WTE plant, DMK councillor V Kaviganesan suggested adding features like catalytic converters, scrubbers, wet cleaning systems, electric filters, and wet dust filters to better control emissions.
Despite opposition from CPI councillor M Renuka who opposed the GCC’s move to outsource solid waste management (SWM) in Zones 5 and 6, to Urbaser Sumeet under a 10-year PPP-DBFOT model at an initial annual cost of Rs 276 crore, citing concerns over the job security of existing NULM workers, especially older staff, the resolution was passed on Wednesday at council.
GCC also passed a resolution to appoint a project management consultant for two years for Rs 7.93 crore to monitor garden waste, C&D waste collection, transportation and processing, Bio-CNG collection and transportation, including other SWM projects. A 50-MT capacity windrow composting centre will be set-up at Perungudi reclaimed land for waste processing at Rs 6.84 crore.
Kumaragurubaran said jet rodding machines will soon be proposed for cleaning stormwater drain for a length of 1,000 to 1,500 km, replacing the current limited method done only through open manholes.
Key decisions
GCC to appoint private contractors for procuring
80 RFID stick-type readers, 2l chips to track dogs
The contractor will also develop software and maintain corporation’s records for 5 years
IOT-based cameras to be fixed at 400 hotspots of garbage dumping in the city. It will be connected with ICCC in Ripon building. If garbage spills from the bin, it will send an alert message
Councillors want corpn to bear GST
Following CM MK Stalin’s announcement in the Assembly that the state government would bear the 18% GST levied on MLA constituency development fund, councillors requested Mayor R Priya and Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran to consider having the civic body bear the GST levied on the councillor ward development fund as well
The renovation works of Otteri nullah and Virugambakkam canal will be carried out at a cost of Rs 95 crore