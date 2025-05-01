Move WTE plant away from Chennai, says councillor; mayor rules out gas threat

CHENNAI: Congress Councillor J Dillibabu of Ward 37 has reiterated concerns over the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) proposal to set up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant near Kodungaiyur landfill, urging civic officials to reconsider its location due to potential toxic emissions in the densely populated area. The councillor was among those who were taken on a tour to Hyderabad to observe a similar plant.

Speaking at the council meeting on Wednesday, Dillibabu welcomed the ongoing biomining efforts at the Kodungaiyur landfill, which have processed around 6 lakh MT of waste of the 66.52 lakh MT at Rs 642 crore, bringing some relief to the residents after several decades. However, with the proposed WTE plant at Kodungaiyur, it could again burden the public with health concerns.

Citing the Hyderabad visit, he said the plant there is located far from city areas, unlike Kodungaiyur, which is inside the city in a densely populated area. He expressed skepticism about emission safety and also raised concerns over the potential release of carcinogenic elements including cadmium, arsenic, lead, and lithium if e-waste is incinerated.

In response, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said, “During our official visit to France, we saw a WTE plant located right next to the Eiffel Tower. These plants will be closed structures, and emission levels will not exceed pollution control board’s norms,” he said.

Mayor R Priya explained the plant would incinerate waste at 800°C, higher than conventional levels (500-600°C), thus preventing the release of toxic gases. “The chimney will be 200 feet high to ensure minimal emissions, without affecting nearby residents.”