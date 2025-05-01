Retrial that reopens a battle

The other night, I stomped on a massive cockroach, thought it was dead, and went to get a tissue to toss it out. As I leaned down, what I thought was a corpse began scampering at full speed. Something primal comes over me when it comes to cockroaches. I leapt, and killed it properly the second time, ensuring its body was ripped apart by the force of my bare foot. I do not fear cockroaches but I loathe them, having lived with someone who enforced squalor upon the household. They are rare creatures in my home. When sighted, they are never spared.

I thought of the cockroach that pretended to die — I am very sure of this; I ascribe that level of intelligence to that particular one — when I read that Harvey Weinstein is facing retrial. The serial sex predator, once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in February 2020, and later given a 16-year sentence in a 2021 trial. He was born in 1952; these sentences should have meant that he would rot in jail for most of the remainder of, if not the entirety, of his natural life. But last year, the first conviction was overturned on a technicality. Now, retrial proceedings have begun for the second, with an additional charge. All charges pertain to sexual assault.