The lost game of cowrie shells from Kashmir

Cowrie shells are a popular element of play across the country. Many games are played with them, and I have learned many rules. Recently, however, I was reading about the game Haaran Gindun — an old Kashmiri game played with cowries or haar as they are called in Kashmir.

Haar or cowries are molluscan seashells that have found many uses. They are used in ornamentation and can often be seen adorning the edges of bags or scarves.It was said that in the old days these shells were used as currency, so playing and winning the game is believed to have auspicious overtones. In fact, a well-decorated drawstring pouch of haars was usually given to the daughters on the eve of Mahashivarathri, when they returned to their father’s house.

The distinctive aspect of cowries is that they can fall two different ways — mount side up or slit side up. This makes it a wonderful element of play and scoring. This binary aspect of cowries has made them a popular throw piece or type of dice in many games. They have a porcelain appearance and can be found in a variety of shapes and sizes, and even with distinctive patterning. The hear, though, are usually small-ish and white in colour, though some are distinctly yellow.