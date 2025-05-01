WhatApp-based services on anvil, resolution passed

CHENNAI: The city corporation council, on Wednesday, passed a resolution to appoint an agency for creating the IT infrastructure required to deliver services through WhatsApp platform. This includes the development of a WhatsApp-based communication system and integration of GCC’s online services at a total estimated cost of Rs 4.45 crores per year.

According to the resolution, a section of city residents face difficulties in using traditional online platforms like the website and dedicated mobile application, to access various services. WhatsApp, which is now commonly used among most residents, could be leveraged to offer a more efficient and easier solution.

This will also provide faster and more simplified access to services such as birth and death certificates, payment of property taxes etc, the resolution said.

Once this is implemented, it will also lift the burden off service agents engaged by the corporation with the chat-bot taking care of easier questions. Complaints requiring urgent and more complicated resolutions will be taken care of by the service agents. This also requires no additional training in the part of service agents or users to access the platform, the resolution said.